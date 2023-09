From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Summer’s last hurrah is this weekend ending with a Labor Day that will feel more like a typical July with warm temps and dry air for the Big Country. 100’s will be a part of the forecast! For today though, look for sunny skies and an afternoon high of 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph. For tonight though, we will see clear skies and an overnight low of 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.