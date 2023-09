From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This weekend’s weather will be very similar to what we have seen all week with warm temps with readings in the lower 90’s and continuing to stay dry with limited rain chances area wide. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 15 mph.