From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Good news & bad news coming up in the forecast as we look for a weekend that will be very warm and dry but into next week, it looks like changes are in the making with cooler conditions coming. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers with a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 10-15 mph.