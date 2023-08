From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather pattern for the Big Country looks like it may be changing giving us some slightly cooler temps with highs only getting to near the 100’s this week with only some limited rain chances. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 94 degrees. The winds will shift to the north at 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.