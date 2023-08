From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

While temps are supposed to see some cooling this week, it still looks like we will be above seasonal with those readings well around that 100 degree mark. Summer for the area continues. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 107 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-20 mph.