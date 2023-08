From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Since last week we have been pointing to this week as the week to see some changes in our weather pattern. It will start that way with cooler temps expected as we go for the Big Country. For today, mostly clear skies with a high of 95 degrees and close to seasonal. The winds from the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies. The low will drop to a cool 68 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.