From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No break from the summertime weather is coming our way in fact later this week we will be looking at some of the hottest readings of the season. Get ready for more heat warnings coming our way. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. The low will drop to around 79 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.