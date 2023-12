From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We ended the week with mild conditions last week and this week despite a few systems having their eyes set on the Big Country, we will remain through this week looking at more mild temps area wide. For today, look for sunny skies and mild conditions with a high around 65 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear and a low of 40 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the southwest at around 5 mph.