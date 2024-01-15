From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Bitterly cold temps will continue to be with us in the Big Country. In fact don’t look for those afternoon highs to get above freezing at least until Wednesday when those highs will reach the lower 50’s. For today, look for mostly cloudy and cold with a high around 22 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 8 degree. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph.