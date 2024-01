From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

2024 begins with cooler weather as a cold front has pushed through the area giving us below seasonal conditions to start the year. Look for temps this week to remain into the 50’s for afternoon highs. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast and light at 5-10 mph.