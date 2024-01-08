From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The big story this week across all of west Texas will be those very strong winds. Gusty winds will be with us with temperatures remaining around the 50’s & 60’s thru Thursday. For today, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures at or near 56 degrees all day. Winds will be out of the south at 20-30 with gusts to 45 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 25-30 with gusts to 40 mph.