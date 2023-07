From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Summer will return later this week with a vengeance as 100 degree temps will make an appearance and be with us through the weekend. It will be hot across all of west central Texas. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 99 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the south. For tonight, look for a 20% chance of showers otherwise partly cloudy skies and a low around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.