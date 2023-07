From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our summertime heat wave for the Big Country seems it will continue and those 100 degree temps look to take us through the end of the week. And along the way probably some heat advisories. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 105 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, mostly clear skies will prevail and we will see a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 5-15 mph.