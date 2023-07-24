From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Just when you thought summer might be exercising it’s strong grip on the Big Country, we now are seeing temps get warmer and back into the 100’s as we go through the rest of this week. For today, look for sunny skies all day and a high around 103 degrees. The winds will remain light at 10 mph out of the south. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will get stronger out of the south southeast at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.