From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

There just seems to be no relief in sight for the Big Country & surrounding areas as we look for more hot temps headed our way. Warnings & advisories likely needed thru the forecast period. For today, sunny skies and a high around 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.