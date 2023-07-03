From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have a seasonal forecast that takes us through the 4th of July and then as we progress for the rest of the week, we should see warmer temps begin to move in to the Big Country with those 100’s returning. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 94 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 from the south southwest. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph.