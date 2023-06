From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No relief is in store for all of the Big Country as hot temps will continue for the area bringing those 100 degree days into play. Those afternoon high will not cool down till late week. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 104 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.