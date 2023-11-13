From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The week ahead will start off with cool temperatures but things will eventually look to get warmer as we progress through the week. In fact readings will be in the upper 70’s by Thursday. For today…look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain early. The high will rise to 61 degrees and winds will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.