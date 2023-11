From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Uneventful and flat is probably the best way to describe our forecast weather pattern for the next few days. We will see temps begin to climb and get closer to the seasonal range through Friday. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast and light at 5 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 34 degrees. The winds will be light out of the east at around 5 mph.