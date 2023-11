From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather pattern for the next several days will continue to remain warm and unseasonable with readings into the 80’s before we see a cooling trend coming for the weekend. For today…look for sunny skies and an afternoon high of 84 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight…look for mostly clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will remain strong at 15-20 mph out of the south southwest.