From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a very strong cold front moved through here late last week, we are still feeling effects from the much cooler air for the Big Country. Expect warmer temps through the middle of the week before another cool down coming. For today, look for sunny skies and only a high up around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 10 mph.