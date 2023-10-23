From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The last couple of months we have seen a rollercoaster pattern of weather for the Big Country. Warm weather has led to fall-like conditions and back to more like summer. Now we prepare for rain and cool conditions. For today, mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. The high will be 81 and winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. For tonight, a 80% chance of showers with mild and nice condor]tions. The low will drop to 68 and winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 mph.