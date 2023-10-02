From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It seems like fall will definitely arrive this week as we will see cooler temps and even some really good rain chances providing some ample moisture chances for all of the Big Country. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers. The high will get to 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 71 degrees. There will also be a 20% chance of showers and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.