From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The coldest air of the season will continue to produce some very chilly temps for the Big Country before temps finally moderate and begin to warm up slowly toward the end of the week. For today, look for cloudy skies and a high around 43 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 28 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.