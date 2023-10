From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Just when you thought summer was gone and we had turned the corner to fall, we see warmer temps coming this week for the Big Country and unfortunately no rain chances as well. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 86 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.