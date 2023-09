From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A change in our weather pattern has finally occurred and it is a welcome one with cooler temps and beneficial rainfall for all of the Big Country. It will be a good week! For today, look for a 70% chance of showers and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, an 80% chance of showers and a low around 68 degrees. Expect about 1-2 inch rains with winds from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.