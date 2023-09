From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The rain chances and all of the cooler weather we had last week will be somewhat of a thing of the past as now we focus our attention on warmer temps and drier weather moving in the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and warm temps with a high of 89 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.