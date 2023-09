From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler temps and rain chances have been lacking in this forecast the last few days and as we go through the rest of this week, it stays the same song with those warm temps and dry conditions. For today, look for clouds early then clearing skies and a high of 91 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies through the evening and a low of 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.