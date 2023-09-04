From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

You would think that a simple flip of the page on the calendar would make the weather turn cooler and feel like fall for the Big Country but things are just not that simple. It remains hot and dry. For today, we will see sunny skies and hot temps with a high of 103 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and warm temps with a low down around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph.