From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another hot day is coming for the Big Country with highs up around the upper 100’s and it looks like are not getting relief even into next week. In the meantime, today, we will see sunny skies, a 20% chance of late showers and a high around 108 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 82 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.