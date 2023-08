From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The cooler temps from the beginning of the week are a thing of the past as now we settle into a weather pattern very similar to what it has been like most of the summer with hot & dry for the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 109 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.