From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A pattern of consistency is what we are getting in our weather pattern, unfortunately that consistency means hot temps and a dry forecast. We will continue with that pattern for the 7 day period. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 103 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight, mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph through the night.