From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Well the cooler weather was short lived and now the hot temps have returned and that means readings into the 100’s and a dry weather. We will also likely see heat advisories & warnings for the area. For today, look for sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 100 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph.