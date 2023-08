From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Hot conditions will persist for the Big Country but some relief could be headed our way into next week with slightly cooler weather. Highs by Tuesday are expected to drop into the upper 90’s. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at about 15-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph.