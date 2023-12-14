From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The best rain chances we have seen in quiet a while will occur through the day today and into tonight. We will see locally heavy rain with some flash flooding possible across the Big Country. For today, we will see shower chances at 40% chance with cloudy skies and a high around 55 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for showers likely at 90% and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.