From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances have arrived in the Big Country and will be with us through at least the weekend before things show any sign of improvement. Expect temps to remain in the 60’s for highs and be mild. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 64 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers and a low of 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10 mph.