From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures will continue to get warmer as we progress through the weekend. It looks like we will end 2023 and a pretty even level and the warm temps will continue for the start of 2024. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 28 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.