From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you have enjoyed the warm week we have had then you will like the last day of warmth for the area today as temps will rise to near the 80 degree mark later this afternoon. Cooler air is on the way. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 79 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 44 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest 10-15 shifting to the northwest late tonight.