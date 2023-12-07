From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you thought the temps over the last several days have seemed very warm, wait till you see the forecast for the next couple of days where those readings will be headed up near 80 degrees. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 20-30 with gusts to 35 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-20 with gusts to 35 mph.