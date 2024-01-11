From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The last of the warmth for the Big Country will occur today before we see a very strong arctic front roll into the picture for tomorrow. Cold weather will stick around through the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 28 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest late.