From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will continue with a mild and near seasonal pattern for the next couple of days but those rain chances do make a return back into the forecast. For today, mostly cloudy and a high around 50 degrees and a 40% chance of rain late. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 gusting to 20 mph. For tonight we will see mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast 15-20 mph.