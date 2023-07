From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The summer heat wave continues for all of the Big Country as we continue to post some very warm temperature readings throughout the Big Country for the next several days. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 106 degrees. The winds will be strong at 10-15 from the south southwest. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.