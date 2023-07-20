From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Summer may be a long way from being over here in the Big Country but it looks like though we may be seeing a bit of a letup in hot temps for the area. We will return to seasonal for the weekend. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.