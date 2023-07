From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The summer of 2023 will probably be remembered as the summer we caught no break from the 100’s. More hot temps are in store for all of the area as we continue to look for relief. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 102 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10 mph out of the south. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph.