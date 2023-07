From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

While most of this week has been warm outdoors, it certainly has been bearable with afternoon readings close to the seasonal range but warmer temps are coming area wide this weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and breezy. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10 mph.