From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A bit of a reprieve in the forecast for today as those afternoon highs will be closer to seasonal but don’t get too excited because more triple digits are headed our way in that extended forecast. For today, we will see sunny skies and a warm 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. The low will drop to around 73 degrees and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.