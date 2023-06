From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The high pressure ridge that has been controlling our area bringing extreme heat conditions looks like it may be losing its grip on Texas as we head toward cooler weather for the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 101 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph through the day. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.