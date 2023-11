From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern will continue to look very uneventful for the next several days as we look for generally highs into the 60’s and 70’s and any chances of rain we see will be very limited. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 75 degrees. The winds will be from 10-15 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be breezy at10-15 mph from the south.