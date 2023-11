From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Beautiful sunny weather will continue, that’s the good news. The bad news is we will see some very dry conditions accompany those pleasant conditions and it looks like no rain in sight. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest and gusty at 15-20 mph. For this evening look for mostly clear skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.