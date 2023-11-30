From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Probably some of the best rain chances we have seen in awhile will occur this evening for the Big Country. We will then see a cold front roll through here by Friday dropping temps below seasonal. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of showers and a low around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest shifting to the north northwest at 10-15 mph.